Consumer Sector Update for 10/13/2022: DPZ,VLNS,VLNS.TO,KSS

Consumer stocks were advancing in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) climbed almost 10% after Thursday serving up a 7.2% increase in Q3 net sales over year-ago levels, rising to $1.07 billion and matching analyst expectations for the three months ended Sept. 11.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) rose 6.4% after the lingerie retailer said net income for its Q3 ending later this month will likely be near the top of its prior forecasts expecting between $0.00 to $0.25 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus call looking for an $0.11 per share Q3 profit on a GAAP basis.

Kohl's (KSS) added 1.9% after Macellum Advisors GP urged other investors to replace the department-store retailer's "ineffective" board of directors at its next annual meeting.

