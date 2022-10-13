Markets
DPZ

Consumer Sector Update for 10/13/2022: DPZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining more than 3%.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.79 per diluted share, down from $3.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.98. Domino's Pizza shares were advancing nearly 8%.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shares were up more than 2% after saying it expects Q3 operating income to be toward the high end of the guidance range between $10 million and $40 million.

Kohl's (KSS) shareholder Macellum Advisors GP issued an open letter urging shareholders for an immediate change of the company's board of directors, instead of waiting for a vote at next year's annual shareholders' meeting. Kohl's shares were more than 2% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular