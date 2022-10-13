Consumer Sector Update for 10/13/2022: DPZ

Consumer stocks were slipping premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining more than 3%.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.79 per diluted share, down from $3.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.98. Domino's Pizza shares were advancing nearly 8%.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shares were up more than 2% after saying it expects Q3 operating income to be toward the high end of the guidance range between $10 million and $40 million.

Kohl's (KSS) shareholder Macellum Advisors GP issued an open letter urging shareholders for an immediate change of the company's board of directors, instead of waiting for a vote at next year's annual shareholders' meeting. Kohl's shares were more than 2% lower recently.

