Consumer Sector Update for 10/12/2023: TUP, CZR, WYNN, MGM, LVS, SHOT, W

Consumer stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.1%.

In company news, Tupperware Brands (TUP) rose 11%, extending a rally two days after saying it entered into the fifth amendment to a credit agreement.

Shares of Caesars (CZR), Wynn (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) declined after the Culinary Union representing thousands of employees at the Las Vegas casinos and resorts urged its members to picket in front of properties to pressure the companies to reach a new five-year deal.

Safety Shot (SHOT) said Thursday that data from a product test of its beverage showed that it "significantly reduced" blood alcohol within 30 minutes compared with a control group. Its shares jumped 12%.

Wayfair (W) shares fell 7.2% after Chief Executive Officer Niraj Shah and co-founder Steven Conine disclosed Wednesday the sale of some of their shares.

