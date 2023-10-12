News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/12/2023: DPZ, VSCO, TM, XLP, XLY

October 12, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently advancing by 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1%.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was slipping past 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $1.03 billion, down from $1.07 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.05 billion.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) was up more than 5% after it narrowed its forecast for a Q3 adjusted net loss to a range of $0.70 to $0.90 per share from a per-share loss of $0.70 to $1 previously.

Toyota Motor (TM) was more than 2% higher after it and Idemitsu Kosan announced a collaboration agreement aimed at achieving the mass production of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

