Consumer Sector Update for 10/12/2023: CZR, WYNN, MGM, LVS, W, SHOT

Consumer stocks were retreating Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1%.

In company news, shares of Caesars (CZR), Wynn (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) declined after the Culinary Union representing thousands of employees at the Las Vegas casinos and resorts urged its members to picket in front of properties to pressure the companies to reach a new five-year deal.

Wayfair (W) shares were sliding past 6% after Chief Executive Niraj Shah and co-founder Steven Conine disclosed Wednesday the sale of some of their shares.

Safety Shot (SHOT) said Thursday that data from a product test of its beverage showed that it "significantly reduced" blood alcohol within 30 minutes compared with a control group. Its shares jumped 14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.