Consumer Sector Update for 10/12/2022: PEP, PRMW, TSCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing by 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.05% recently.

PepsiCo (PEP) shares were climbing nearly 2% as it reported fiscal Q3 core diluted earnings of $1.97 per share, from $1.79 per share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share.

Primo Water (PRMW) shares were up more than 3% after saying its subsidiary Primo Water North America has acquired all the assets of Crystal Spring Water Company for an undisclosed sum.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) said it has received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close its pending acquisition of 166 Orscheln Farm and Home stores for about $320 million. Tractor Supply stock was slightly higher recently.

