Consumer Sector Update for 10/12/2022: NCLH,PEP,BSET

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.4%.

In company news, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) added 10% after an upgrade of the vacation carrier company at UBS to buy from neutral, while its price target was adjusted to $15 from $18.

PepsiCo (PEP) rose 4% after reporting Q3 results exceeding Wall Street estimates. The company posted Q3 core diluted earnings of $1.97 per share, up from $1.79 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $21.97 billion, up from $20.19 billion a year ago. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $1.85 per share and $20.82 billion, respectively.

Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) gained 1.1% after saying it has rejected two unsolicited non-binding acquisition proposals, including one from CSC Generation Holdings, arguing that the $21-per-share offer significantly undervalues the home furnishings company.

