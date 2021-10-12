Consumer Sector Update for 10/12/2021: SIG, VRM, BABA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.40% higher recently.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was gaining over 5% in value as it announced an all-cash deal to acquire jeweler Diamonds Direct USA for $490 million and raised its guidance for both fiscal Q3 and the full fiscal year 2022, pointing to "continued strong business momentum" and recent results that "exceeded expectations." Signet now expects fiscal Q3 total revenue of $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion.

Vroom (VRM) was up nearly 2% after saying it has agreed to acquire United Auto Credit, an automotive lender, for $300 million in cash.

China is launching investigations into state financial institutions and financial regulators and their ties with private firms, including Alibaba's (BABA) Ant Group, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Alibaba was up marginally in recent trading.

