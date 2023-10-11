Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2023: VSCO, DIS, RGF

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

In corporate news, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) shares fell 8.7% ahead of its Investor Day presentation on Thursday.

Real Good Food (RGF) shares tumbled 26% after the company said late Tuesday it launched an underwritten public offering to sell class A shares.

Walt Disney (DIS) raised ticket prices at its Disneyland resort by up to almost 9%, except for the basic day pass, multiple media outlets reported. Disney shares fell 0.2%.

