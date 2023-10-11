Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2023: RGF, TPX, CPB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.5% higher.

The Real Good Food Co. (RGF) was more than 13% lower after saying late Tuesday it launched an underwritten public offering to sell its Class A common stock.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) was up over 0.6% after saying it closed senior secured credit facilities in the amount of $1.65 billion.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was 0.5% higher after saying it entered into a $2 billion loan facility in connection with its acquisition of Sovos Brands.

