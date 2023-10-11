News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2023: DIS, RGF, TPX

October 11, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were retreating Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping nearly 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) has raised the ticket prices at its Disneyland resort by up to almost 9%, except for the basic day pass, multiple media outlets reported. Disney shares were down 0.5%.

The Real Good Food Co. (RGF) shares tumbled almost 23% after it said late Tuesday it launched an underwritten public offering to sell class A shares.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) said it closed senior secured credit facilities in the amount of $1.65 billion. Its shares fell 1.1%.

