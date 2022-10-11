Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2022: SON, ANDE, SKIL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.06% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.11%.

Sonoco Products (SON) subsidiary Sonoco ThermoSafe said late Monday it has expanded its sustainable packaging program in Europe with the opening of more reclamation service stations in Brussels. Sonoco Products shares were slipping past 3% recently.

The Andersons (ANDE) stock was up more than 1% after the company said it has agreed to acquire the assets of Mote Farm Service to expand its retail farm center network. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Skillsoft (SKIL) said Gary Ferrera is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue personal interests. Skillsoft shares were recently down nearly 4%.

