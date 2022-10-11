Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2022: JOBY, DAL, ELF, LEG

Consumer stocks have turned broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was ahead 0.6%, reversing an early slide.

In company news, Joby Aviation (JOBY) gained 10% after Delta Air Lines Tuesday said it invested $60 million in the electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft company as part of a mutually exclusive, five-year agreement to create a home-to-airport transport service, beginning with the New York and Los Angeles markets. Delta is expecting to eventually increase its equity stake in Joby to $200 million, the companies said. Delta shares were 1% lower this afternoon.

elf Beauty (ELF) rose 6.6% following a Piper Sandler upgrade of the skin care and cosmetics company to overweight with a $46 price target compared with its previous neutral stock rating and $35 price target.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) dropped 6.7% after overnight lowering its 2022 earnings and sales guidance, blaming an "increasingly challenged global economic environment and consumer backdrop." The bedding and furnishings manufacturer also said it was cutting production at its rod and wire businesses to reduce inventory and that operational inefficiencies were taking longer to resolve than first thought.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.