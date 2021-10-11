Markets
TPB

Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2021: TPB, APTV, HAS, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.11% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping by 0.18%.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) was climbing past 2% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has rescinded its marketing denial order for certain of its vapor products with pending premarket tobacco product applications.

Aptiv (APTV) was over 3% lower as it updated its guidance for FY21, now expecting revenue to be in the range of between $15.1 billion and $15.5 billion, down 6% at the midpoint compared with a previous range of between $16.1 and $16.4 billion.

Hasbro (HAS) was slipping by more than 1% after saying Chief Executive Brian Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPB APTV HAS XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular