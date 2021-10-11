Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2021: TPB, APTV, HAS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.11% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping by 0.18%.

Turning Point Brands (TPB) was climbing past 2% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has rescinded its marketing denial order for certain of its vapor products with pending premarket tobacco product applications.

Aptiv (APTV) was over 3% lower as it updated its guidance for FY21, now expecting revenue to be in the range of between $15.1 billion and $15.5 billion, down 6% at the midpoint compared with a previous range of between $16.1 and $16.4 billion.

Hasbro (HAS) was slipping by more than 1% after saying Chief Executive Brian Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

