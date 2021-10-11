Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2021: BROS,HIMS,FRG,CHEF

Consumer stocks were edging higher in Monday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.3%.

In company news, Dutch Bros (BROS) climbed over 12% after several analysts began coverage of the drive-through coffee house chain, with JPMorgan and Piper Sandler both initiating the stock with overweight calls while BofA Securities and Jefferies each issued buy investment recommendations.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) added 1.9% after the telehealth company announced a new partnership with Franchise Group's (FRG) Vitamin Shoppe chain to sell hair care products through the retailer's more than 280 stores and website. The partnership is expected to expand into other Hims & Hers offerings next year. Franchise Group shares were narrowly lower.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) slid 2.5% after the specialty foods seller Monday announced its purchase of Houston-based Martin Preferred Foods. Financial terms were not disclosed.

