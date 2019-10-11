Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2019: SAVE,BURG,SONN,VOXX

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just more than 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 1.5% in recent trading.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Spirit Airlines (SAVE) soared Friday, climbing 8.5%, after the discount carrier late Thursday said its fiscal Q3 results will likely be better than previously expected because Hurricane Dorian produced a less negative impact on forward bookings in September than initially feared.

In other sector news:

(+) Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) climbed 5.7% after the restaurant holding company late Thursday agreed to a reverse-merger transaction with privately held Sonnet BioTherapeutics, an early-stage biopharmaceuticals company. Sonnet shareholders will own 94% of the surviving company - which will be renamed Sonnet BioTherapeutics and trade under the "SONN" ticker symbol - after paying $6 million to Chanticleer investors. Chanticleer also will spin off its existing restauant operations into a new publicly traded company.

(-) Voxx International (VOXX) turned nearly 1% lower Friday, giving back an early 5% advance, after the maker of automobile entertainment systems said Q2 revenue fell from the year-ago period to $90.2 million.

