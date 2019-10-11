Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2019: GPRO,SAVE,BURG,SONN,VOXX

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks still were broadly higher in late trading, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing just under 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 1.8% shortly before Friday's closing bell.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) GoPro (GPRO) jumped 12% on Friday after a new regulatory filing showed Prentice Capital Management now owns 12.5 million of the wearable camera company's common shares, or just under 10% of its outstanding stock, up from slightly more than 7.9 million shares and a 6.5% stake reported by the investment manager in an August 5 filing. The stock also was likely finding support after GoPro said it has started fulfilling online pre-orders of its HERO8 Black camera and has also started shipments of the product.

In other sector news:

(+) Spirit Airlines (SAVE) soared Friday, climbing 6.5%, after the discount carrier late Thursday said its fiscal Q3 results will likely be better than previously expected because Hurricane Dorian produced a less negative impact on forward bookings in September than initially feared.

(+) Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) climbed 1% after the restaurant holding company late Thursday agreed to a reverse-merger transaction with privately-held Sonnet BioTherapeutics, an early-stage biopharmaceuticals company. Sonnet shareholders will own 94% of the surviving company - which will be renamed Sonnet BioTherapeutics and trade under the "SONN" ticker symbol - after paying $6 million to Chanticleer investors. Chanticleer also will spin off its existing restaurant operations into a new publicly-traded company.

(-) Voxx International (VOXX) turned 1% lower Friday, giving back an early 5% advance after the maker of automobile entertainment systems said Q2 revenue fell from the year-ago period to $90.2 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

