Consumer Sector Update for 10/11/2019: BURG, TLRY, BUD, F, WMT, MCD, DIS, KO, CVS

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.40%

MCD: +0.19%

DIS: +0.90%

CVS: +0.74%

KO: +0.26%

Leading consumer stocks were rallying pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Chanticleer Holdings (BURG), which was more than 6% higher after the company and Sonnet BioTherapeutics agreed to merge. Shareholders of Sonnet will become the majority owners of Chanticleer's outstanding common stock, the companies said in a statement.

(+) Fluent Beverage, a joint venture between cannabis producer Tilray (TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), said it plans to commercialize non-alcohol CBD-infused beverages in Canada, once regulations permit. InBev was up more than 1%, while Tilray was more than 2% higher after the announcement.

(+) Ford Motor (F) was 1% higher even as it reported that it sold 131,060 vehicles in China in the three months ending in September, which is a 30.3% decline from prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.