Consumer Sector Update for 10/10/2023: PEP, WPRT, MOD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) unchanged.

PepsiCo (PEP) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 core earnings of $2.25 per diluted share, up from $1.97 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 9 was $23.45 billion, compared with $21.97 billion a year earlier.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) was rising more than 14% in value after saying it has completed a heavy transport demonstration in Madrid, Spain, of its H2 HPDI fuel system-equipped prototype truck hauling a refrigerated trailer to carry out a distribution service for supermarket chain Mercadona.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) said it will expand production of its EVantage thermal management systems product line to Europe beginning next year. Modine Manufacturing was marginally lower pre-bell Tuesday.

