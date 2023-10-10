Consumer Sector Update for 10/10/2023: GRPN, PGTI, PEP, POST

Consumer stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Oct. 7 rose 4% from a year earlier after a 3.5% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Groupon (GRPN) shares tumbled 32% after the company said it agreed to sell part of its stake in electronic payments company SumUp for 8.4 million euros ($8.9 million).

PGT Innovations (PGTI), a US maker of vinyl and aluminum doors and windows, turned down a $1.9 billion acquisition offer from Miter Brands, a competitor backed by Koch Industries, Reuters reported late Monday. PGT shares jumped about 22%.

PepsiCo (PEP) raised its full-year earnings outlook on Tuesday as the company posted higher fiscal Q3 results that topped Wall Street's expectations, driven by boosted price increases. Its shares gained almost 2%.

Post (POST) said Tuesday it has agreed to buy the assets of Perfection Pet Foods for $235 million. Post rose 0.2%.

