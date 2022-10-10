Consumer Sector Update for 10/10/2022: JXJT,LLL,RIVN,TTM,KHC

Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% in late trade and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.4%.

In company news, JX Luxventure (JXJT) climbed over 19% on Monday after the Chinese tourism and cross-border merchandise company Monday began trading under its new ticker symbol after switching from "LLL" previously.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) gained 3.2% in Monday trading following a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the packaged foods giant to buy from neutral.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) tumbled 7.4% after the electric truck and sport utility vehicle company late Friday began a recall of all 13,198 of its vehicles now on the roads to repair improperly fitted fasteners that could result in drivers losing control of their steering. It announced the recall in an email to customers from chief executive RJ Scaringe, according to news reports.

Tata Motors (TTM) fell 2.4% after the carmaker late Friday said wholesale volumes for its Jaguar Land Rover division reached 75,307 units in Q2, up 4% over the previous quarter but still trailing internal projections due to a lower-than-expected supply of specialized chips from one supplier which could not be readily re-sourced in the quarter.

