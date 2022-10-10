Consumer Sector Update for 10/10/2022: BBIG, EM, KIRK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.5%.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) said it appointed Gabe Hunterton president, effective Oct. 3. Shares of the company were down more than 2%.

Smart Share Global (EM) said it received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the closing bid price of the company's American depositary shares was below the minimum $1 per share requirement under its listing rules for the last 30 consecutive business days. Shares of the company were recently slipping past 2%.

Kirkland's (KIRK) said Chief Technology Officer Michael Holland plans to step down, effective Oct. 28, to explore other opportunities. Kirkland's was down more than 3% recently.

