Markets
BBIG

Consumer Sector Update for 10/10/2022: BBIG, EM, KIRK, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.5%.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) said it appointed Gabe Hunterton president, effective Oct. 3. Shares of the company were down more than 2%.

Smart Share Global (EM) said it received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the closing bid price of the company's American depositary shares was below the minimum $1 per share requirement under its listing rules for the last 30 consecutive business days. Shares of the company were recently slipping past 2%.

Kirkland's (KIRK) said Chief Technology Officer Michael Holland plans to step down, effective Oct. 28, to explore other opportunities. Kirkland's was down more than 3% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBIGEMKIRKXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular