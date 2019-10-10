Consumer Sector Update for 10/10/2019: JBLU,BBBY,TGT,DAL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.52%

MCD -0.35%

DIS -0.04%

CVS +2.39%

KO -0.05%

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in recent trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 adding nearly 0.4% in value this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead just over 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) JetBlue Airways (JBLU) was fractionally higher after the discount airline Thursday reported a 3.4% increase in September traffic over year-ago levels. Load factor climbed 0.6 percentage points last month to 80.3% although the company also said it was expecting a 0.9% decline in Q3 revenue per available seat mile compared with the same quarter last year.

In other sector news:

(+) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) raced 21% higher after the retailer late Wednesday named former Target executive (TGT) Mark Tritton to be its chief executive officer, effective Nov. 4. Tritton, who succeeds interim CEO Mary Winston, most recently was chief merchandising officer at Target.

(-) Delta Air Lines (DAL) fell over 2% after Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target for the carrier by $4 to $59 while reiterating an equal weight rating for the company's stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.