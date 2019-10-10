Markets
BBBY

Consumer Sector Update for 10/10/2019: BBBY, TGT, HRL, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

MT Newswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.11%

MCD: -0.30%

DIS: -0.20%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.17%

Top consumer stocks were mostly lower in pre-market trading Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which was more than 19% higher as the company named Mark Tritton, formerly a key executive at Target (TGT), as its chief executive, ushering in a new era of leadership that is expected to accelerate the company's transformation program.

In other sector news:

(-) Hormel Foods (HRL) was declining in recent trading even after it increased its fiscal 2019 earnings guidance to a range of $1.76 to $1.80 per share from a prior range of $1.71 to $1.85 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.74 and GAAP EPS of $1.77.

(-) General Motors (GM) was marginally lower after saying it sold 689,531 cars in China in the September quarter, a drop of 17.5% in the comparable period a year ago.

