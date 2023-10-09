Consumer Sector Update for 10/09/2023: GM, DIS, VLCN, TKO

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dow 0.04% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.03%.

In corporate news, General Motors (GM) on Monday said it offered a 20% wage increase to union workers as well as a slew of other benefits in ongoing talks with the United Auto Workers. Its shares rose 0.4%.

Walt Disney (DIS) shareholder Trian Fund Management has increased its stake in the company to more than 30 million shares, worth upwards of $2.5 billion, from around 6.4 million shares at the close of Q2, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Disney shares rose 2.2%.

Volcon (VLCN) said Monday it obtained a factoring agreement with Prestige Capital Finance. Its shares jumped 6.3%.

TKO Group (TKO) unit WWE said Monday that viewership, gate and sponsorship for the Fastlane live event in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis rose to records for the show. TKO shares rose 1.2%.

