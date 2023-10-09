Consumer Sector Update for 10/09/2023: DNUT, WBD, DIS, BBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently unchanged and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.4% lower.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said it has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to introduce four new Scooby-Doo-themed Halloween doughnuts. Krispy Kreme was down 1.1% in recent premarket activity.

Walt Disney (DIS) shareholder Trian Fund Management has increased its stake in the company to more than 30 million shares, worth upward of $2.5 billion, from around 6.4 million shares at the close of Q2, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Walt Disney was climbing past 1% pre-bell.

Best Buy (BBY) said it will begin to sell prescription continuous glucose monitoring systems, marking the first time the company offers prescription-based medical devices to its customers. Best Buy was declining by about 1.4% in recent premarket activity.

