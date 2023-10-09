Consumer Sector Update for 10/09/2023: DIS, VLCN, TKO

Consumer stocks were retreating Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.9%.

In corporate news, Walt Disney (DIS) shareholder Trian Fund Management has increased its stake in the company to more than 30 million shares, worth upward of $2.5 billion, from around 6.4 million shares at the close of Q2, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Disney shares rose about 1.8%.

Volcon (VLCN) said Monday it obtained a factoring agreement with Prestige Capital Finance. Its shares jumped 6.3%.

TKO Group (TKO) unit WWE said Monday that viewership, gate and sponsorship for the Fastlane live event in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis rose to records for the show. TKO shares rose 1.2%.

