Consumer Sector Update for 10/09/2019: GOL,ROKU,LEVI

Consumer stocks were climbing in recent trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 adding more than 0.6% in value this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were rising just over 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) GOL (GOL) climbed 4% after the Brazilian airline company said it will likely report a 19% increase in unit revenue during its Q3 ended Sept. 30 compared with the same quarter last year. It also sees its passenger unit revenue rising about 20% over year-ago levels and EBITDA margin in a range of 29% to 31%, up from a 12.3% margin during the July-to-September period in 2018.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku (ROKU) rose 8.6% after Macquarie Wednesday raised its stock rating for the streaming video service to outperform from neutral and also increased its price target for Roku shares by $20 to $130 each.

(-) Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) dropped nearly 6% this afternoon. The denim clothier reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.31 per share, down from a $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended August 25 by $0.03 per share. Net revenue rose 4% over the year-ago period to $1.45 billion, also exceeding the $1.44 billion Street view by a narrow margin.

