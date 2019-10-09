Markets
GOL

Consumer Sector Update for 10/09/2019: GOL,ROKU,LEVI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.20%

MCD +0.75%

DIS +0.42%

CVS +0.58%

KO +0.34%

Consumer stocks were climbing in recent trade, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 adding more than 0.6% in value this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were rising just over 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) GOL (GOL) climbed 4% after the Brazilian airline company said it will likely report a 19% increase in unit revenue during its Q3 ended Sept. 30 compared with the same quarter last year. It also sees its passenger unit revenue rising about 20% over year-ago levels and EBITDA margin in a range of 29% to 31%, up from a 12.3% margin during the July-to-September period in 2018.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku (ROKU) rose 8.6% after Macquarie Wednesday raised its stock rating for the streaming video service to outperform from neutral and also increased its price target for Roku shares by $20 to $130 each.

(-) Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) dropped nearly 6% this afternoon. The denim clothier reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.31 per share, down from a $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended August 25 by $0.03 per share. Net revenue rose 4% over the year-ago period to $1.45 billion, also exceeding the $1.44 billion Street view by a narrow margin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOL ROKU LEVI

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular