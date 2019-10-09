Consumer Sector Update for 10/09/2019: FIT,GOL,ROKU,LEVI

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks still were climbing shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 adding nearly 1.0% in value this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were rising about 1.2%, almost doubling the mid-day gain.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Fitbit (FIT) was narrowly lower in late Wednesday trading, giving back a prior 2.4% advance that followed the fitness equipment company said it will shift production of its trackers and smartwatches away from China starting in January in a bid to avoid US tariffs on Chinese-produced goods. The company said it will provide additional details later this month on the financial impact of the move when it releases its Q3 financial results.

In other sector news:

(+) GOL (GOL) climbed 4% after the Brazilian airline company said it will likely report a 19% increase in unit revenue during its Q3 ended Sept. 30 compared with the same quarter last year. It also sees its passenger unit revenue rising about 20% over year-ago levels and EBITDA margin in a range of 29% to 31%, up from a 12.3% margin during the July-to-September period in 2018.

(+) Roku (ROKU) rose over 9% after Macquarie Wednesday raised its stock rating for the streaming video service to outperform from neutral and also increased its price target for Roku shares by $20 to $130 each.

(-) Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) dropped more than 7% this afternoon. The denim clothier reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.31 per share, down from a $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended August 25 by $0.03 per share. Net revenue rose 4% over the year-ago period to $1.45 billion, also exceeding the $1.44 billion Street view by a narrow margin.

