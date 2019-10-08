Consumer Sector Update for 10/08/2019: TGT,DPZ,NIO,SERV

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.73%

MCD +0.12%

DIS -1.49%

CVS -1.95%

KO -0.16%

Consumer stocks were ending moderately lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were falling almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Target (TGT) climbed fractionally after the discount retailer Tuesday said it will stock and support a relaunched Toy R Us website with Tru Kids Brands, the company that acquired the former toy store chain brands following its 2018 bankruptcy liquidation. According to the companies, shoppers on the ToysRUs.com website will automatically link to the product's page on Target.com to complete the purchase. Target also will power online sales at two Toy R Us stores slated to open later this year in Houston and suburban New York.

In other sector news:

(+) Nio (NIO) climbed over 12% after the electric-vehicle manufacturer said it delivered 4,799 vehicles during the three months ended Sept. 30, up 35.1% over the prior quarter and exceeding the mid-point of its guidance range by 11.6%.

(+) Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was nearly 5% higher on Tuesday, overcoming a more than 6% decline earlier Monday after the restaurant chain missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal third-quarter financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.05 per share during the three months ended Sept. 8, improving on a $1.95 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue rose 4.4% year-over-year to $820.8 billion, also lagging the $826.8 million analyst mean.

(+) ServiceMaster (SERV) rose more than 1% after a RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to outperform from sector perform, citing encouraging signs in its latest pest-control survey and a favorable view of the company's recent acquisition of Swedish pest-control rival Nomor. The brokerage also increased its price target for ServiceMaster shares by $8 to $63 apiece.

