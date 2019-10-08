Consumer Sector Update for 10/08/2019: NIO, HELE, WBA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: -0.34%

DIS: -0.61%

CVS: -0.68%

KO: -0.22%

Consumer majors were mostly declining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Nio (NIO), which was up more than 12% after saying it delivered 4,799 vehicles in Q3, a 35.1% increase from the prior quarter and exceeding the middle point of its guidance range by 499 vehicles, or 11.6%.

(+) Helen of Troy (HELE) was gaining more than 5% in value after it released its fiscal Q2 results and booked a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $2.24, rising from $1.98 a year ago and beating the $1.96 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Walgreens (WBA) was slightly lower after saying it will no longer carry e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide. The decision comes as health officials including at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration study the product known as vapes, the company said.

