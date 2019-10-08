Consumer Sector Update for 10/08/2019: DPZ,NIO,SERV

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.62%

MCD +0.14%

DIS -0.84%

CVS -2.48%

KO -0.15%

Consumer stocks were moderately lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.4% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were falling almost 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was 4% higher on Tuesday, overcoming a more than 6% decline earlier Monday after the restaurant chain missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal third-quarter financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.05 per share during the three months ended Sept. 8, improving on a $1.95 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue rose 4.4% year-over-year to $820.8 billion, also lagging the $826.8 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Nio (NIO) climbed almost 12% after the electric-vehicle manufacturer said it delivered 4,799 vehicles during the three months ended Sept. 30, up 35.1% over the prior quarter and exceeding the mid-point of its guidance range by 11.6%.

(+) ServiceMaster (SERV) rose 2% after a RBC Capital Markets upgrade to outperform from sector perform, citing encouraging signs in its latest pest-control survey and a favorable view of the company's recent acquisition of Swedish pest-control rival Nomor. The brokerage also increased its price target for ServiceMaster shares by $8 to $63 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.