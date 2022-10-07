Consumer Sector Update for 10/07/2022: SHOP, LEVI, TSLA, PEP, MSGS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 3.5%.

In company news, Shopify (SHOP) slid 9.4% after the European Commission said the Canadian ecommerce company has agreed to several new consumer protections following complaints over web stores the company hosted allegedly engaging in illegal practices, including fake offers and scarcity claims as well as selling counterfeit goods. According to the Commission, Shopify agreed to remove the accused web shops and it also will redesign its web store templates to provide consumers with better company information and contact details.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) fell more than 11% after the clothing company late Thursday lowered its FY22 earnings forecast and missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 sales as a stronger dollar and supply chain bottlenecks dent margins and consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid rising prices.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 6.3%. CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet late Thursday the electric-vehicle company was starting production of an electric semi-tractor trailer truck, with PepsiCo (PEP) set to receive the first deliveries in early December.

To the upside, Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) gained 8.3% after the owner of the New York Rangers and Knicks late Thursday declared a special cash dividend of $7 per share and also authorized a new, $75 million stock-buyback program.

