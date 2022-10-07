Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/07/2022: LEVI,TSLA,MSGS

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 3.8%.

In company news, Levi Strauss (LEVI) fell 9.5% after the denim jeans company late Thursday lowered its FY22 earnings forecast and missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 sales as a stronger dollar and supply chain bottlenecks dent margins and consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid rising prices.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 6.2%. CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet late Thursday the electric vehicle company was starting production of an electric semi-tractor trailer truck, with PepsiCo (PEP) set to receive the first deliveries in early December.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) gained 7.5% after the owner of the New York Rangers professional hockey franchise and the New York Knicks of the NBA late Thursday declared a special cash dividend of $7 per share and also authorized a new, $75 million stock buyback program.

