Consumer Sector Update for 10/07/2022: LEVI, PTON, H, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.6% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.8% recently.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted earnings late Thursday of $0.40 per share, down from $0.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.37.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was down more than 3% after saying late Thursday it has cut 500 jobs as part of the final phase of the fitness-equipment maker's restructuring.

Hyatt Hotels (H) said it has opened the Fuji Speedway Hotel, which is flanked by Mount Fuji and the Fuji Speedway race circuit, in Shizuoka, Japan. Hyatt Hotels was over 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

