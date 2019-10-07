Consumer Sector Update for 10/07/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, NRZ, PEP, TSLA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.21%

MCD -0.33%

DIS +0.02%

CVS +0.06%

KO -0.13%

Top consumer stocks were mixed in pre-bell trading Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) New Residential Investment (NRZ), which was up 1.8% pre-bell a week after the company completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of select assets from Ditech Holding and Ditech Financial.

(-) PepsiCo (PEP), which was slightly lower by 0.20%, after several analysts raised their price target on the company on Friday.

(-) Tesla (TSLA) was down almost 1% after Credit Suisse on Friday reaffirmed its underperform rating on the company.

