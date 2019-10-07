Consumer Sector Update for 10/07/2019: MIK,UPS,DLTR,POST,SMPL

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) sinking over 0.65% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 (XLY) were dropping more than 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Michaels Cos. (MIK) surged Monday, climbing around 5%, after the retailer jointly announced a new deal with United Parcel Service (UPS) allowing customers at its 1,100 stores to pick and drop off packages delivered through the UPS Access Point program. The companies said customers will be able to change their UPS delivery preferences to the nearest Michaels store while UPS also will provide customers with the option of selecting their nearest UPS Access Point location at checkout.

In other sector news:

(-) Post Holdings (POST) turned narrowly lower again in late trade after the breakfast cereal company said its BellRing Brands sports nutrition unit has started the roadshow before institutional investors for its upcoming initial public offering of stock. BellRing is expecting to sell 30 million common shares through the IPO, equal to about 24% of its outstanding stock, with a projected price of between $16 to $19 a share. If successful, the new company will trade under the "BRBR" ticker.

(-) Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was retreating nearly 3% in recent trading after the branded foods company Monday announced plans to sell 13.4 million shares of its common stock through an upcoming public offering. Net proceeds will help fund the company's proposed $1 billion cash buyout of privately held Quest Nutrition.

(-) Dollar Tree (DLTR) declined 3% after a new regulatory filing Monday showed Bob Sasser, executive board chairman, late last week sold 70,000 of the company's shares at an average $115.92 apiece. Following Friday's transactions, Sasser indirectly owns 168,164 Dollar Tree shares through a trust in addition to a 719-share direct stake.

