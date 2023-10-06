Consumer Sector Update for 10/06/2023: GDHG, LEVI, BG, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 1.7% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently down 0.6%.

Golden Heaven Group (GDHG) was almost 4% higher after saying it signed three contracts with Fujian Xinchang Construction Engineering for the construction of three new amusement parks in southern China.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was over 3% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.40 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29.

Bunge (BG) shareholders approved the acquisition of Viterra, which includes the issuance of 65,611,831 Bunge common shares, with a par value of $0.01 apiece. Bunge was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

