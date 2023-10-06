Consumer Sector Update for 10/06/2023: ELF, LEVI, MGM

Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In company news, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares gained 4.4% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to a buy rating from hold and raised the price target to $115 from $100.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) said late Thursday it determined an unauthorized third party accessed the personal information of some of its clients in a cyber breach on Sept. 11. The company said the cyberattack is estimated to have a $100 million negative impact on its Las Vegas strip resorts and regional operations but noted it remains "well-positioned to have a strong Q4" due to Formula 1. Its shares rose 6%.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) fell 2.5% after the company late Thursday reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue declined.

