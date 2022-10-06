Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/06/2022: DEO, IGT, STZ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.09% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.5% recently.

Diageo (DEO) said it remains "well-positioned" to meet its medium-term outlook, despite expectations for the operating environment to remain challenging. Diageo shares were over 1% lower recently.

International Game Technology (IGT) said its IGT Global Solutions subsidiary has signed a new 10-year contract to print lottery tickets for the Texas Lottery Commission, extending its work with the state agency through August 2034. International Game Technology was declining 0.06% in recent market activity.

Constellation Brands (STZ) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $3.17 per diluted share, up from $2.38 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.81. Constellation Brands was 0.4% lower in recent premarket activity.

