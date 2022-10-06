Consumer Sector Update for 10/06/2022: COST,CAG,WMT,MKC

Consumer stocks retreated during Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Costco Wholesale (COST) was fractionally higher late in Thursday trading, rising 0.5%, after the warehouse club retailer overnight reported a 10.1% increase in September sales compared with year-ago levels, climbing to $21.46 billion during the first month of its new FY23.

Among decliners, Walmart (WMT) was falling almost 1%, reversing an early 1.2% gain, that followed Alert Innovation, the privately held technology company that has partnered with the retail giant since 2016 to automate its market fulfillment centers, saying it has agreed to be acquired by Walmart. Financial terms were not disclosed.

McCormick (MKC) dropped 1.2% after the spices and seasonings company reported a drop in fiscal Q3 earnings from year-ago levels, slipping to $0.69 per share during the three months ended August 31, excluding one-time items, compared with an $0.80 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.73 per share.

Conagra Brands (CAG) was sinking 3.5%, giving back a nearly 3% gain earlier Thursday that followed the packaged foods seller reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and also reiterating its FY23 forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.57 per share during the three months ended August 28, up from $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 9.5% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for $0.52 per share and $2.84 billion, respectively.

