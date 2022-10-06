Consumer Sector Update for 10/06/2022: CAG,WMT,MKC

Consumer stocks were mostly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Conagra Brands (CAG) was sinking 2.7%, giving back a nearly 3% gain earlier Thursday that followed the packaged foods seller reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and also reiterating its FY23 forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.57 per share during the three months ended Aug. 28, up from $0.50 a year ago, while net sales grew 9.5% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for $0.52 per share and $2.84 billion, respectively.

Walmart (WMT) was swinging between small gains and losses after agreeing to buy Alert Innovation, the e-grocery fulfillment automation firm the retail giant has been working with since 2016. Financial terms were not disclosed.

McCormick (MKC) gained almost 1% after the spices and seasonings company reported a 3% increase in net sales during its fiscal Q3 over year-ago levels, rising to $1.6 billion during the three months ended Aug. 31 and narrowly topping the $1.59 billion analyst mean.

