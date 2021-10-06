Consumer Sector Update for 10/06/2021: CLXT, NCLH, GXO, ANF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.49% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.86%.

Calyxt (CLXT) was advancing by more than 2% after it disclosed a new strategic initiative focusing on engineering synthetic biology products in a bid to expand its customer base in the nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and pharmaceutical markets as well as the chemicals and advanced materials industries.

Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCLH) full fleet of cruise ships are poised to return to the seas by April 1, according to a CNBC report that cited CEO Frank Del Rio. Norwegian Cruise Line was more than 1% lower in recent trading.

GXO Logistics (GXO) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) said they will open a new distribution center in Goodyear, Arizona, by the end of 2021. Abercrombie & Fitch was recently declining by more than 1%.

