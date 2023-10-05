News & Insights

Markets
CLX

Consumer Sector Update for 10/05/2023: CLX, CAG, STZ, XLP, XLY

October 05, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently falling by 1%.

Clorox (CLX) was down more than 5% after saying it expects a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.40 per share to breakeven due to the impact of a recent cybersecurity attack. Analysts polled by Capital IQ project normalized EPS at $1.36.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported Q1 fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per diluted share, up from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.60. Conagra Brands was over 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Constellation Brands (STZ) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $3.70, up from $3.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.37. Constellation Brands was marginally declining pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLX
CAG
STZ
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.