Consumer Sector Update for 10/05/2023: CLX, CAG, STZ, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently falling by 1%.

Clorox (CLX) was down more than 5% after saying it expects a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.40 per share to breakeven due to the impact of a recent cybersecurity attack. Analysts polled by Capital IQ project normalized EPS at $1.36.

Conagra Brands (CAG) reported Q1 fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per diluted share, up from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.60. Conagra Brands was over 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Constellation Brands (STZ) reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $3.70, up from $3.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.37. Constellation Brands was marginally declining pre-bell.

