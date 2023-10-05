Consumer Sector Update for 10/05/2023: CLX

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In corporate news, Clorox (CLX) shares tumbled past 7% following a Raymond James downgrade and several price target cuts from other investment firms prompted by the company's fiscal Q1 loss warning.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares slumped nearly 20% after the company said it's planning a $1.5 billion private offering of green convertible senior notes due 2030.

Lamb Weston (LW) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, buoyed by prices and acquisitions. The company also lifted its full-year guidance. Its shares rose almost 10%.

