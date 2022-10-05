Consumer Sector Update for 10/05/2022: HELE, GNS, CHPT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 1%.

Helen of Troy (HELE) was shedding over 15% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 core adjusted earnings of $2.27 per diluted share, down from $2.65 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.21.

Genius Group (GNS) was gaining nearly 7% in value after saying it agreed to acquire media production company Revealed Films for $10 million, with earnout and claw back payments in 2023 through 2025 that are subject to certain profitability criteria.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) said its new global charging product is now available for electric vehicles of all types and sizes in Europe. ChargePoint Holdings was down nearly 4% recently.

