Consumer Sector Update for 10/05/2021: TDUP, LULU, PEP

Consumer stocks were rising in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) also was rising 0.7%.

In company news, ThredUp (TDUP) climbed 7.2% after Wedbush Tuesday began coverage of secondhand clothing seller with an outperform stock rating and a $25 price target.

lululemon athletica (LULU) added 2.3% after the exercise apparel and equipment company authorized a $500 million increase for its stock buyback program, making $641.2 million now available for share repurchases.

PepsiCo (PEP) rose 1% after Tuesday reporting net income and sales exceeding Wall Street expectations and the food and beverage giant also increasing its FY21 organic sales forecast to 8% growth over year-ago levels compared with its prior guidance looking for a 6% rise.

