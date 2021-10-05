Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 10/05/2021: PEP, EVRI, LULU, COLM

Consumer stocks were slightly higher ahead of the opening bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.8% higher recently.

Pepsico (PEP) was up more than 0.6% after the snack and beverage giant posted better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results and raised its full-year outlook.

In other company news, lululemon athletica's (LULU) board has approved a $500 million increase in the remaining authorization of its existing stock repurchase program to $641.2 million from $141.2 million. LULU shares were 1.1% higher.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) was down 0.4% after saying that it expects 2021 net income of $90 million to $95 million, up from its prior guidance of $87 million to $95 million.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) dropped 2.7% after BofA Securities downgraded the company to Neutral from Buy and slashed its price target to $108 from $137.

