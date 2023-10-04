Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2023: VINO, HELE, CALM, CROX

Consumer stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.8%.

In company news, Gaucho Group (VINO) said Wednesday it intends to list two of its Argentine retail properties for sale for $2 million and $700,000, respectively. Its shares jumped 17%.

Helen of Troy (HELE) shares slumped past 7% after it posted lower fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings and net sales.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) tumbled over 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.02 per share, down from $2.57 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57 per share.

Crocs (CROX) shares were slightly lower after OTR Global downgraded the company to mixed from positive.

