Consumer Sector Update for 10/04/2023: ONON, HELE, CALM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.6% recently.

On Holding (ONON) was climbing 1.4% after saying it expects to double its net sales between 2023 and 2026 to at least 3.55 billion Swiss francs ($3.86 billion). A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expects 3.74 billion Swiss francs for 2026.

Helen of Troy (HELE) was 7.6% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per diluted share, down from $2.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.67.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) was retreating by more than 12% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.02 per diluted share, down from $2.57 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57 per share.

